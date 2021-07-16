ISP arrests 2 in interstate shooting near downtown Indianapolis, searching for third suspect

Troopers found a white Kia that had crashed on I-65 near Meridian Street and saw it also had bullet holes in the driver's side door.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested two people believed to be involved in a shooting on I-65 near Meridian Street on July 11.

It happened around 3 p.m. and police were first alerted that a car had crashed in that area.

When troopers arrived, they found a white Kia that had crashed and saw it also had bullet holes in the driver's side door. Police said the driver was not injured.

Troopers believe the suspects pulled up next to the Kia after it crashed and then fired multiple shots into the side of it.

During the investigation, police were able to identify and arrest 18-year-old Chase Turner and 19-year-old Chordae Spearman. Spearman is facing attempted murder and other charges. Turner is facing charges including conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness.