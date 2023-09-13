IPS student hit by car that left scene on city's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after an IPS student was hit by a car that left the scene Wednesday morning on the city's far east side.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 13 at Phalen Leadership Academy 103, located at 3920 Baker Drive, near 38th Street and North Post Road.
An IMPD spokesperson confirmed medics took the child to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Police do not have information at this time on the suspect or a vehicle description.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternative route as the investigation continues.
