IPS student hit by car that left scene on city's far east side

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 13 at Phalen Leadership Academy 103, located at 3920 Baker Drive, near 38th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after an IPS student was hit by a car that left the scene Wednesday morning on the city's far east side.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 13 at Phalen Leadership Academy 103, located at 3920 Baker Drive, near 38th Street and North Post Road.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed medics took the child to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police do not have information at this time on the suspect or a vehicle description.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternative route as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

