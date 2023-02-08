Investigators make 2 arson arrests for recent fires

An IFD firefighter was seriously injured in a fire that was believed to be intentionally set at Massachusetts and Rural on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis.

An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The fire was reported at 3:50 p.m. and was marked under control about 25 minutes later. An IFD firefighter was taken from the scene to Eskenazi Hospital after complaining of a heat-related injury. At the emergency room, doctors said the firefighter's condition became more serious and he was placed in a medically induced coma so his condition could be evaluated.

The firefighter was in a coma for 48 hours, IFD said, but has shown significant improvement and is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.

Investigators turned the case over to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, seeking charges for arson.

Wednesday afternoon, a woman was arrested on the scene of a fire in the 1700 block of Edinburge Square.

This case was also given to the prosecutor's office, with investigators seeking charges for the possibility of arson.

The IMPD Fire Investigations Unit assisted IFD with the investigation into the cases.