Investigation underway into former Kokomo Catholic school worker

The parish is not naming the person at this point nor is it giving specifics on what the person's job was at the school.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Catholic school in Kokomo is investigating misconduct allegations involving a now former employee.

St. Patrick Catholic Church released a statement on its website saying the person is no longer employed by the parish, Saints Joan of Arc & Patrick School or the diocese.

Father Christopher Shocklee released a statement on the investigation. It reads in part, "The safety and wellbeing of our children and young people are of the utmost importance to me."

He went on to say this type of news can be upsetting for everyone involved.