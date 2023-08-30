Inmate allegedly strangles officer with socks at Delaware County Jail

The inmate is now facing five separate charges.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County inmate is accused of trying to strangle a corrections officer with a sock at the Delaware County Jail.

On Feb. 6, 2023, inmate Drake L. Ramsey, 23, of Muncie, threw up in his cell and another inmate came to clean it up, according to court documents.

While the inmate was finishing cleaning up the vomit, Ramsey allegedly pulled socks out of his pants, and put the socks around an officer's neck and pulled her to the ground.

Multiple officers responded after hearing a loud "thud" and were able to get Ramsey into another cell, according to court documents.

A nurse told police the officer had a large knot in the back of her head and was "very shaken" from the incident.

The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office charged Ramsey with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, strangulation and resisting law enforcement after allegedly strangling an officer.