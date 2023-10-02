Woman sentenced to 76 months for string of bank robberies while on supervised release

Shamiya Hunt, 37, pleaded guilty to a string of robberies committed while she was on supervised release.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and attempted bank robbery while on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on Oct. 25, 2022, Shamiya Hunt, 37, entered a Chase Bank in Speedway, Indiana, approached the bank teller and gave her a note demanding that she put money in the bag, and if she did no one would get hurt.

The teller pressed her panic button alarm and walked away from her station, according to police. Hunt reportedly left the bank without receiving any money.

An hour later, Hunt entered a Regions Bank on 86th Street in Indianapolis. Again, she reportedly approached the bank teller and gave her a note demanding that she put the money in the bag so no one will get hurt.

After receiving the note, the teller gave Hunt $750 in cash.

As she left the Regions Bank, an employee saw her get into the back seat of a maroon Honda Accord with body damage and a busted taillight. FBI agents located the getaway car approximately an hour later and arrested her. During questioning, Hunt admitted to the attempted robbery of the Chase Bank and the robbery of the Regions Bank.

“Robbing banks won’t get you some quick cash, it will get you time in federal prison,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Thanks to the quick investigative work of the FBI, this defendant has been held accountable for her decision to rob and intimidate innocent bank employees simply doing their jobs.”