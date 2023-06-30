Indy man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing videos of child sexual abuse on social media

The child sex abuse materials distributed and possessed by Kenneth Woods included depictions of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, according to the FBI.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing and receiving images of child sexual abuse over the internet, while having been previously convicted in Florida of similar conduct, according to the FBI.

According to court documents, Facebook and Snapchat accounts later found to be associated with Woods came to the attention of IMPD for uploading videos depicting child sexual abuse in 2021.

A search of Woods’s residence in Indianapolis yielded a cell phone that contained still more videos of child sexual abuse.

Still further investigation eventually uncovered an email account used by Woods to send videos of child sexual abuse to a specific individual, with whom Woods also exchanged messages about sex acts he desired to perform with that individual’s minor daughter.

