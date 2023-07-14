Indy man charged with child molestation after alleged assault of teen he met on social media

A 13-year-old confided to her parents she met a man online, who then assaulted her in Kokomo when they met up on Thursday.

KOKOMO, Ind. — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man who a teen said provided drugs then forced her into a sexual encounter in Kokomo was taken into custody on Friday.

On July 13, 2023, Kokomo police said a 13-year-old girl reported to her parents an incident involving a man she met on an unidentified social media network.

The girl reportedly agreed to meet up with a man in the early morning hours of July 13 on the south side of Kokomo.

During the meeting, the teen alleged the man provided her drugs and forced her into a sexual encounter. She only knew the man by his Instagram name.

Subsequent investigations by Kokomo police led them to a man identified as 18-year-old Ahmed Osman Salat of Indianapolis.

Salat was taken into custody in the 6700 block of Lambert Drive in Indianapolis around 2 p.m. Friday. He was transported and released to the custody of the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Salat is currently on bond for a similar incident involving a juvenile female from Shelby County, and faces charges of child molestation, child solicitation, possession of child pornography and possession of marijuana.