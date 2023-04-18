Indianapolis man charged with murder, now facing attempted murder charge

Police arrested 20-year-old Jeremerrell Hubbard Jan. 31, just a day after he allegedly shot and killed a man at the Carlton Apartments in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested 20-year-old Jeremerrell Hubbard on Jan. 31, just a day after he allegedly shot and killed a man at the Carlton Apartments on the north side of Indianapolis. Hubbard is now charged with attempted murder in a separate shooting Jan. 7 that is connected to yet another murder where his brother is charged.

To provide context to the new charge, we have to go back to November. Forty-year-old Eria Bankhead was shot and killed outside her home on Grant Avenue. Jeremerrell's brother, Lee-Anthony Hubbard, is charged with her murder.

Court records say that Bankhead's son, Asati Robinson, witnessed his mother's murder and had been threatened and harassed since her death. On January 7, once again on Grant Avenue, Robinson was shot in the hand and rear. He suffered serious internal injuries but survived.

Court records says Jeremerrell's BMW SUV was seen in the area, and police have matched shell casings at the scene to the gun they found on Jeremerrell later in January.

That same vehicle was at the scene when Hubbard allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Brian Ward at the Carlton Apartments on Jan. 30.

All of this is complicated and perplexing due to the fact that between the two shootings, Jeremerrell Hubbard was arrested for unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon at the same apartment complex on Jan. 26.

But he was able to post a $150 dollar cash bond the next day and allegedly came back to the apartment complex four days later and shot and killed Ward.