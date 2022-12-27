Indianapolis couple target by carjackers, suspects still at large

They're warning others after their car was taken while they were running errands last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple is warning others after being carjacked last week on the southeast side.

They were running errands Wednesday night before the holiday weekend and storm.

“The last stop on the way home was Dollar General,” said Kevin Doerr.

The two pulled into the store off South Arlington Avenue and East Thompson Road. His wife Paula went inside as Doerr stayed in the driver’s seat.

Doerr said he was looking at his phone when he heard his car door swing open.

“As soon as the door opens, I am being hit in the face repeatedly and they are yelling at me, but I can’t even tell what they are saying because I am already starting to get loopy,” he said.

Seconds later, he said, someone got in the passenger seat and pushed him out.

“I am laying on the pavement and they took off,” Doerr said. “My first thought was that it was a road rage incident. It wasn’t until I was getting pushed out of the car that I knew I was being carjacked.”

Inside the store, Paula said she heard the cashier calling 911 about a carjacking.

“I was like, ‘That is here, now? So, I decided to call him,” she said.

By then, customers had helped Doerr into the store and others went after the thieves.

Unfortunately, the suspects threw Doerr’s phone out the window, but police helped the couple use OnStar to track down the car that night. Officers found it a couple of hours later at an apartment complex on the northeast side, but the keys were nowhere to be found.

Their rearview mirror was also ripped off and a chunk was knocked out of the windshield.

13News discovered police have been called out to this Dollar General location at least four times since September for reports of theft. One report was just a week before Doerr’s car was stolen.

“The message for the guys that did this is, ‘How can you live with yourself? How can you get up the next day and go on about your day?” Paula said.

Even though the couple has their car and phone back, those who hurt Doerr are still on the loose. He said he believes there were three to four men involved.