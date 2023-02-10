Indicted IMPD officers plead not guilty Monday for 2022 shooting of man in grandmother's driveway

After the shooting, Anthony Maclin was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers pleaded not guilty Monday morning for their alleged roles in the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting of Anthony Maclin.

Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory had their initial hearings at the Marion Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

Chandler and Gregory are now in custody of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, with new bonds set at $3,000 cash.

Both officers were ordered to not have contact with Maclin's family, and they are also not allowed to have firearms or deadly weapons.

Chandler and Gregory have been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Maclin; his grandmother, Vickie Driver; Maclin's attorneys; family members and community leaders will hold a press conference Monday at noon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church to discuss the criminal charges and larger issues of police accountability.

Chandler and Gregory's jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2022, incident

Maclin, 24, fell asleep in a car outside of his grandmother's home in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street, near North Keystone Avenue and East 38th Street on the city's near northeast side.

Driver called 911 around 4 a.m., saying a black car was in her driveway, but she didn't want to go out to see who was inside.

"I don't know if it's one of my kids — I don't know," Driver said during the 911 call.

When officers arrived, Maclin was asleep, and they point out he has a gun in his lap. Video shows an officer try to open the doors to the car, but it's locked. According to the critical incident video, officers waited around three minutes before knocking on the passenger side window.

When Maclin woke up and started to move, officers started shooting.

Click here to watch the bodycam video. WARNING: The video is graphic in nature and may be disturbing for some audiences.

Video shows the officers yelling "police!" and "hands up!" over each other. Less than five seconds later, they start firing shots. The shooting lasts for approximately seven seconds.

Maclin's grandmother can then be heard in the background, shouting, "That's my grandson!"

Officers shout at Maclin to get on the ground as his grandmother continues to tell them it's her grandson. After Maclin is out of the car, officers put handcuffs on him, and he can be heard saying, "You gotta get me up...you gotta help me."

In the video, IMPD claims Maclin reached toward the passenger seat before they started shooting. While officers can be heard acknowledging the gun in Maclin's lap when they first arrived, IMPD claims "none of the cameras provided a clear view of the position of the gun after the man woke up and moved his arm."

While officers are providing aid, Maclin explains he didn't call his grandmother because he didn't want to wake her up.

IMPD previously identified the officers as four-year veteran Lucas Riley, three-year veteran Gregory and six-year veteran Chandler. 13News would like to point out that Riley was not indicted.

Police said they recovered a 9mm handgun from the front seat. Maclin was never arrested.

Earlier this year, Maclin's attorneys sent a tort claim notice, which means they are considering suing, to Indianapolis leaders.

According to Maclin's attorneys, the officers fired at least 30 shots, hitting Maclin three times.

Maclin was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries.

In February, Maclin said he still had bullets inside him that cause him pain, especially one still in his ribcage.

Maclin's attorneys claim he never had the gun in his hand.

"Anthony is not accused of committing any crime. He was not drunk or high on drugs. While Anthony had a firearm in the car—and a license to carry the firearm—he never reached for the gun," attorney Stephen Wagner said.

Family statement

Wagner issued a statement Sept. 29 on behalf of Maclin's family after the indictments were announced:

Today a Marion County Grand Jury took the first step in holding IMPD Officers Alexander Gregory and Carl Chandler accountable for their actions on December 31, 2022. On that day these two officers fired more than 30 rounds into Anthony’s car, three of which struck Anthony. The supervising officer, Lucas Riley, fired only one round. This police shooting was senseless. Anthony was not committing a crime, was not accused of committing a crime, had not threatened anyone, had not attempted to harm anyone, and posed no immediate threat to the officers or anyone else. Despite this, Gregory and Chandler fired into the car for seven seconds, unloading their magazines and leaving Anthony’s car riddled with bullet holes. While Anthony had a firearm in the car—and a license to carry the firearm—he never reached for the gun. He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. Anthony’s only ‘offense’ was being a young black man in a high crime neighborhood. This ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ approach to policing is illegal and cannot be tolerated, which is why the family is grateful that the criminal process will proceed against Officers Gregory and Chandler.