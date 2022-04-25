Indianapolis youth center hopes for more collaboration after violent weekend

IMPD responded to seven shootings in just 12 hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning in every part of the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first warm weekend of the year led to a wave of violence resulting in 11 shootings that left seven people dead and 10 others hurt. At one point, IMPD responded to seven shootings in just 12 hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The violence touched almost every corner of the city.

“I think anyone that works in this field of work knows when summer is approaching, we are going to see more things happening,” said Brandon Randall, director of engagement at VOICES Corp., a youth center in Indianapolis.

Randall said, sadly, many of the teens he works with are becoming desensitized to the violence.

“That’s not normal. This is something that you should not have to experience, especially as a young person,” Randall said.

IMPD said non-fatal shootings are down nearly 20 percent this year. The department reported 68 homicides and 64 murder cases this year, compared to 79 homicides and 76 murders around this time in 2021.

Even though there is a slight decrease, that doesn’t mean the work stops.

“I don’t think that we should ever get to a point where we are happy with a decrease or complacent. I think that we just have to continue fighting even more and harder every day to best serve the community. There is never a moment of stepping back or taking a break,” Randall said.

At the same time, Randall understands that change won’t happen overnight.

“It is going to take patience, but also intentionality to combat that and to fight for resources and equitable access for so many things,” he said.

Besides working on prevention, Randall also believes there should be more collaboration among organizations and city programs.

“One organization can’t do it all. So it really takes this collective or village approach,” he said. “It’s really about putting organizations together to address all of the needs to best serve families and young people.”

Randall said part of that approach needs to include more young people.

“I stay encouraged by the young people I work with. They have a voice, and they are stepping up and they are using that voice. I think some adults need to do less talking and more listening to young people so we can really find out how we can work effectively together,” he said.

In order to find some healing, Randall said it’s going to take everybody getting involved.

“If you are just being negative on the internet, you are not making the problem go away. You are contributing to it,” Randall said. “Keep that energy and do something.”

The city is also trying to get ahead of the growing violence. Currently, there are more than 40 citywide peacemakers that are helping connect Hoosiers with resources and organizations.

“I think this is a team effort,” said Lauren Rodriguez, director of the city's Office of Public Health and Safety. “It's not a city versus community, it's not a government versus community issue.”

Indianapolis currently set aside $15 million for elevation grants this year that will go to grassroots groups fighting issues like mental health, poverty, housing and crime.