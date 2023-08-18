Woman sentenced to 45 years for role in deadly 2019 crime spree

Rashaana Farrow pleaded guilty to 15 charges stemming from the 2019 crime spree, including murder, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for her role in a crime spree that left at least two people dead.

Rashaana Farrow pleaded guilty to 15 charges stemming from the 2019 crime spree, including murder, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon.

Farrow was charged along with Delance Hatcher and Richard Garrett in 13 incidents involving 18 victims, including nine who were shot and two who were murdered.

Hatcher was sentenced in June to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to a long list of charges, including murder.

Garrett is also charged in the fatal hit-and-run of Anthony Mack and is the same man accused of shooting and killing Fishers Police K-9 Harlej in November 2019. He was sentenced to six years for that crime.