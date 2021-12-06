Indianapolis woman arrested for allegedly posing as officer during robbery on city's east side

The suspect reportedly threw the badge she used to impersonate officers out the window as she was pulled over.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly posing as a police officer while robbing a convenience store on the city's east side.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, IMPD East District officers were called to the Mini Mart convenience store at 3402 E. 10th St., near North Sherman Drive, on a report of a female who had posed as a police officer and stolen items.

Detectives said the woman identified herself as a police officer, showed a badge and demanded payment from the clerk. Before leaving the store, she reportedly stole the clerk's handgun from behind the counter and told him that she would be back and he would need to pay her to keep out of trouble.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, officers were told the woman was back at the Mini Mart. Officers quickly located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tyjwania Spradley of Indianapolis, near the business in the 1300 block of North Dearborn Street in the vehicle that she was seen driving away from the business.

Officers said Spradley threw the badge she used to impersonate officers out the window as she was pulled over.

Spradley was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. She also had an active warrant for theft with a prior conviction.