Indianapolis woman arrested for DUI in man's death on 38th St.

The man was struck while walking near Crown Hill Cemetery early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested an Indianapolis woman Sunday morning after the car she was driving struck and killed a man walking on 38th Street near Crown Hill Cemetery on the north side of Indianapolis.

Kayonna Houston, 21, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of causing death while driving drunk.

According to a public police report, Houston was driving the 2019 at 2 a.m. that struck and killed the man in 400 block of West 38 Street. His identity has not been shared by the Marion County Coroner's Office pending notification of family.