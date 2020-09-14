Indianapolis woman arrested for DUI in man's death on 38th St.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested an Indianapolis woman Sunday morning after the car she was driving struck and killed a man walking on 38th Street near Crown Hill Cemetery on the north side of Indianapolis.
Kayonna Houston, 21, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of causing death while driving drunk.
According to a public police report, Houston was driving the 2019 at 2 a.m. that struck and killed the man in 400 block of West 38 Street. His identity has not been shared by the Marion County Coroner's Office pending notification of family.
Houston is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, Sept. 16.