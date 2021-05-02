Indianapolis woman arrested for attempting to run down another woman with a vehicle in Avon

Shamika Bausley, 42, is in the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of attempted manslaughter.

AVON, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman was arrested in Avon early Sunday after police say she tried to run over another woman with her vehicle during a domestic altercation.

The other woman was not injured.

According to Avon police, Bausley was recorded on surveillance video as she attempted to drive into the other woman on Solidago Drive on the south side of Avon Saturday night.

Officers worked throughout the evening to locate Bausley and she was arrested after surrendering to police.

The incident remains under investigation and anybody who may have witnessed the altercation or with information regarding the incident should call Avon Police at 317-839-8700.

Bausley had not been formally charged as of Sunday afternoon. The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office will decide on charges after reviewing evidence in the case.