Woman accused of pretending to be nurse to work at Indianapolis-area nursing homes

Rochelle Perry worked at three different nursing homes at different periods between 2020 and 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is accused of stealing a nursing license so she could apply for and work nursing jobs around the area.

Rochelle Perry, 49, is facing five counts of Social Security number fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of Social Security disability benefits fraud.

A federal grand jury indictment alleges Perry submitted five applications at Indianapolis-area nursing homes.

The indictment alleges Perry used a stolen Social Security number because she was receiving disability benefits and would have lost all or part of those benefits if she was working a job. The indictment also claims Perry knew she might not pass a background check with her true Social Security number.

Perry is also accused of using a stolen Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) license number to get work as a nurse.

She worked as an LPN at one facility from Jan. 21, 2021, to April 27, 2021, and at a second facility from May 10, 2021, to Nov. 23, 2021. At a third facility, she worked as a memory care program coordinator from Feb. 26, 2020, to April 16, 2020.

While working those jobs, Perry is accused of submitting Work Activity Reports to the Social Security Administration, where she declared she had not earned any income since May 2019.