Indianapolis trial begins for trio accused in death of Chris Beaty

Opening statements were heard Monday in the trial for three people accused in the death of a man friends called "Mr. Indianapolis."

Chris Beaty was shot and killed outside his downtown apartment in May 2020.

The prosecution said the three people on trial committed about six armed robberies in less than a half-hour around 11 p.m. May 30, 2020. It was a day of protests and civil unrest in downtown Indianapolis.

The three people charged are Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields.

Beaty was a Cathedral High School graduate and played football at Indiana University.

The trial is expected to last about four days.