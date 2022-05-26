Indianapolis man arrested for Fishers armed robbery

Thomas Wilson, 20, is accused of pointing a gun at customers leaving a Fishers business and demanding money.

FISHERS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is in custody after a 6-month armed robbery investigation. Thomas Wilson, 20, allegedly robbed customers outside K1 Speed in Fishers.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021. Witnesses told officers a male suspect wearing a ski mask approached them with a handgun, demanding all their money. The victims complied, then the suspect left in a dark-colored SUV. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers with the Fishers Police Department, IMPD, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force found Wilson at a home in Whitestown, Indiana, on Wednesday, May 25. Officers arrested him and took him to the Hamilton County Jail.

Wilson is facing the following charges:

Robbery (Level 3 felony)

Pointing a firearm (Level 6 felony)

Intimidation (Level 5 felony)

Theft (Class A misdemeanor)

Carrying a handgun without a license (Class A misdemeanor)