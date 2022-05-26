Indianapolis man arrested for Fishers armed robbery

FISHERS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is in custody after a 6-month armed robbery investigation. Thomas Wilson, 20, allegedly robbed customers outside K1 Speed in Fishers.
The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021. Witnesses told officers a male suspect wearing a ski mask approached them with a handgun, demanding all their money. The victims complied, then the suspect left in a dark-colored SUV. No one was injured in the incident.
Officers with the Fishers Police Department, IMPD, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force found Wilson at a home in Whitestown, Indiana, on Wednesday, May 25. Officers arrested him and took him to the Hamilton County Jail.
Wilson is facing the following charges:
- Robbery (Level 3 felony)
- Pointing a firearm (Level 6 felony)
- Intimidation (Level 5 felony)
- Theft (Class A misdemeanor)
- Carrying a handgun without a license (Class A misdemeanor)
As of Thursday afternoon, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office had not yet filed official charges in the case.