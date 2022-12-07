Indianapolis testing 'gunshot detection devices' to catch more criminals, save more lives

The systems use a network of acoustic sensors installed in high-crime areas.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis will soon be trying out more new technology to fight crime.

It's a pilot program of a gunshot detection device that other cities have been using for several years, and police want to find out whether it will work here.

Margaret Ramirez has worked on Indy's east side for three years, and for three years, "I hear the gunshots," she said.

The tell-tale sound of trouble.

"I know that it's not just this side of town, its every side of town, but it's everywhere," she said.

Now police say using that very sound may help them catch more criminals and save more lives.

They're trying out gunshot detection systems, devices that use a network of acoustic sensors installed in high-crime areas. When the sensor is triggered, an algorithm confirms that it is gunfire, filtering out sounds of fireworks or anything else, then sends an alert to police who respond.

"Sometimes, we don't receive a call when gunshots occur in a neighborhood and we want to respond. Our residents, our business owners expect a police response when they hear gunshots," said IMPD Cmdr. Matthew Thomas.

Police say they'll test out three different products over the next few months.

"We're optimistic and we expect that we will receive notification of a gunshot incident much more quickly," said Thomas.

Those sensors will start going up on utility poles, homes and businesses, as long as the owners are OK with it.

Ramirez said she would be OK with it.

"That could be used to save someone's life," she said. "And hopefully, if it works over here, we can implement that and help everybody, and we can help keep everybody safer."