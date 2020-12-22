Couple searching for stolen scooter

The scooter is Robert Howe's only mode of transportation after his car was severely damaged by a pothole.

INDIANAPOLIS — When the victim came outside and realized his scooter was gone, he called on his neighbor for help. His neighbors camera recorded to the thieves in action.

"I could not believe this time of year someone would do that," Robert Howe said.

Right now, all Howe wants for Christmas is to be reunited with his 2020 motor scooter. He hopes someone recognizes the two people seen in surveillance video that was recorded outside his Indianapolis apartment building on South Meridian Street near Hanna Avenue.

"It's all red and it's a 2020. I only had it for a couple of weeks," Howe said.

Howe bought the motorized scooter after one of the wheels on his car hit a pothole and cracked the frame on his car. The repairs ended up being more than he and his wife could afford. So Howe decided to invest in a motorized scooter so he could at least travel nearby to pick up much-needed medication and groceries for he and his wife. Little would he know it would be stolen within a couple of weeks of buying it.

More security camera video shows one of the suspects pushing Howe's motor scooter through the parking lot in the middle of the night.

The couple felt somewhat helpless after the theft. But then Howe's wife decided to reach out for help.

Neighbor Debbie Bradley wanted to feel more secure at home in her apartment, so she decided to put up security cameras. The move paid off in this case after she learned about the theft and received a request.

"His wife texted me and asked if I could look at my cameras," said Bradley.

Thanks to Bradley, maybe someone will recognize the suspects. She believes, based on their behavior recorded by one of her cameras, they likely assumed the they were out of camera view. She hopes what her cameras recorded pays off for the older couple.

Howe used the motor scooter pick up his wife's medication from the pharmacy. It also came in handy for other errands he had to make for them as well. Since losing his car, the motorized scooter was their only means of transportation. Walking wasn't really an option for Howe.

"Because I have back problems myself and it's hard to walk anywhere for a long distance," he said.

"It's sad, because we don't normally have that kind of stuff around here," said Debbie Bradley. "He had just got the bike, he is still paying for it and it's just sad."

It's sad because Howe also used the scooter to pick up groceries, too. So the thieves took more than they realize from him and his wife.

"I just pray that somehow it is rectified," Howe said.

"I hope this will help him find his property or at least get these people arrested for it," said Bradley.