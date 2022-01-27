Police plead for information in 2 shootings Thursday afternoon

Two people were shot within an hour Thursday, days after city leaders laid out their crime prevention plan.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is fighting for his life at Eskenazi Hospital after being shot, while police say he was driving a car Thursday afternoon.

He wasn’t alone. According to investigators, a baby was in a car seat in the back of the man’s car, but amazingly wasn’t hurt.

IMPD officers and members of the ATF saw it all go down.

Police say they were near East 19th and North Rural streets around 1:30 p.m. Thursday doing surveillance when they witnessed the shooting. According to investigators, officers chased two suspects who were allegedly involved and arrested them.

Just 30 minutes later, police responded to another person shot in a car.

This time, investigators say it was a woman who died on the scene near West 38th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just down the street from Newfields.

Police say the woman was a passenger in a car and was shot somewhere along 38th Street, when the driver of the car pulled over just down the street from the museum and flagged down other drivers who stopped and called for help.

“Folks have got to learn how to resolve conflict resolution without picking up a handgun and firing at someone,” said IMPD Ofc. William Young, who was on the scene where the woman died.

Thursday’s deadly shooting brings the number of homicides so far this year to 15. That’s compared to 21 on the same day last year.

A decrease, IMPD and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett pointed out earlier this week, saying the city’s homicides were down 35% as compared to this same time last year.

“What should be clear today is the city’s broad commitment to public safety to reverse the spike in deadly gun violence that our city experienced last year and the year before,” Hogsett said Monday.

To make that happen, city officials pledged what they called “an unprecedented investment” in grassroots crime prevention and more resources for police. Part of that effort involves 50 peacemakers trained to identify and work with residents who are at risk of either committing violence or becoming a victim of it.

The plan allows for funding for 100 more police officers and more civilian staff to be hired.

IMPD announced each district will hold town hall meetings with citizens to engage the community and build trust, saying some crimes had been solved recently because of citizens coming forward with information.

Now, the police are asking for help again.