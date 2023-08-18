1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

Police believe one person was shot Friday around noon near North Rural and East New York streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on the city's near east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at North Rural and East New York streets around noon on Aug. 18.

Officers arrived and did not find anyone who had been shot but found evidence a shooting had taken place.

Minutes later, police said two people arrived at Community East Hospital. An IMPD spokesperson said the two incidents are believed to be related.

Police said one person who was shot is in critical condition. Police said another person who was injured was taken to the hospital is "awake and breathing," but police said they were not shot.

Police have not shared information at this time about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.