1 killed, 1 wounded in north side shooting

Police found two people shot on Salem Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and another was wounded in a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Salem Street, near 38th and Meridian streets, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, an adult male, died from their injuries. Police said the other victim, an adult female, is in stable condition.