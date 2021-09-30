6 Indianapolis residents charged for illegally purchasing guns

Authorities say six Indianapolis residents were responsible for buying 90 guns since November 2020, 20 of which were used in crimes in Chicago.

INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indianapolis residents are facing charges for buying guns for others who could not legally purchase them themselves. Those guns were then used at various crime scenes in Chicago.

The arrests stem from an investigation into firearms trafficking in multiple regions. The U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Southern District of Indiana and the Northern District of Illinois joined the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find guns used in violent crimes in Chicago that had been purchased in Indiana. In all, 14 people have been indicted for the straw purchases or unlicensed dealing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana says the six Indianapolis residents are responsible for buying more than 90 guns since November 2020. More than 20 of them were found in Chicago at various crime scenes, including murders, search warrant executions, mass shooting investigations, and the scene where a Chicago police officer was shot.

After being indicted Sept. 8, these Indianapolis residents are now facing charges for making false statements, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlicensed dealing of firearms:

Tashia Overton, 21

Eric Keys Jr., 23

Jordan Henry, 22

Jayte Davis, 22

Kwamay Armstrong, 29

Charles Hunter, 22

Eight other Indianapolis residents were indicted earlier in the year for straw purchase cases:

Edward Wilson, 22

Traven Armstrong, 22

Victor Anderson, 24

Ernisha Collins, 30

Kelvin Henderson, 21

Ryanne Godfrey, 38

Sierra Vasquez, 25

Latasha Davis, 28