1 critically wounded in southeast Indianapolis shooting

Officers found the victim on Preakness Court on the far southeast side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left one person critically wounded.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Preakness Court, which is near East Edgewood Avenue and Five Points Road, west of Franklin Central High School.

Metro police officers found a victim at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No information about a possible suspect or motive is known at this time.