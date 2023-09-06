IMPD warns of stolen guns left in vehicles

In the first six months of this year, more than 150 firearms have been reported lost or stolen, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — More guns are being stolen from cars across Indianapolis.

In IMPD's North District, officers are sending out a message.

"We need to continue to work with the community to put this message out about responsible gun ownership," said North District Commander Matt Thomas.

Thomas said in the first six months of this year, more than 150 firearms have been reported lost or stolen.

"Areas impacted are areas where people go out to enjoy nightlife and leave their firearms in a vehicle but don't secure them," said Thomas.

The district covers about 79 square miles, including areas like Castleton, Meridian Hills and Broad Ripple.

Between January and November 2022, officers recovered more than 300 stolen guns from vehicles.

"People involved in the theft of firearms get pretty knowledgeable and where they have success and return to the same areas," said Thomas.

Earlier this year, 13News reported a dozen vehicles broken into in Broad Ripple. According to IMPD reports, at least three guns were taken from three different cars.

"Two other people that I know had their car windows shattered as well and one person had a weapon in their car that was stolen," said Michael Coleman.

IMPD said guns are often stolen from consoles, in the glove box or under seats. All areas susceptible to theft.

They suggest keeping it in the trunk, or in a locked box, that can even be secured to the vehicle.

Police say you can also leave it at home.

"If the gun gets in the wrong hands, it could be in the hands of a child. It could be in the hands of a criminal. Either of those circumstances don't typically lead to positive outcomes," said Thomas.