IMPD investigates reported sexual assault on Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating an attempted rape on the Monon Trail.

The alleged attack happened Saturday just before 4 p.m., near 71st Street and Westfield Boulevard.

Investigators say this was a brazen crime in broad daylight. They say a man tried to sexually assault a woman in a wooded area just off the path.

"It's one thing you don't want to be here late at night. Understandable. But in broad daylight with people coming and going? There's somebody that bold that's still willing to make an assault, that's scary," said trail user Chuck Poi.

Investigators say the victim did suffer minor injuries and had to be treated at the hospital.

But they say during the attack, another person on the Monon actually saw and heard what was happening, startled the suspect and got it stopped before things got worse.

That witness also called 911 and brought police and park rangers to the scene.

"There was a witness or a good Samaritan who came upon this incident and was able to provide aid and assist the victim and ultimately led to that suspect running away," said IMPD Ofc. William Young.

The suspect is still on the loose, although police say the victim was able to give a description to detectives.

Right now, they are not sharing those details publicly.

But police say they are stepping up foot patrols and police presence along the Monon. They also encourage people using the Monon to take extra precautions.

"If you have a cell phone, let somebody know where you're at. Be aware of your surroundings. Be vigilant in the area," Young said.

And use the buddy system. Don't walk the Monon alone. It's what many trail users say they're doing already after hearing about Saturday's attack.

"I just don't go out on my own anymore," said trail user Karen Swanson. "I love to go out and walk, but when I do, I want to be with a good friend, so we have the buddy system."