Indianapolis Metro police investigate West 26th Street shooting

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West 26th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening.

An Indianapolis Police spokesperson said officers responding to a call reporting a shooting around 8:30 p.m. found a person with apparent gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West 26th Street, which is just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Street.

Police haven't shared many details but confirmed to 13News that the person was "awake and breathing" when taken by ambulance to an area hospital.