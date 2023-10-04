'It's so unfortunate' | IMPD reacts to deadly Louisville shooting

Louisville police report five victims were killed and eight others injured after a shooter opened fire inside Old National Bank Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's devastating mass shooting in Louisville is impacting people around the country, including members of law enforcement.

IMPD Ofc. William Young said these are situations that are possible every day officers put on the uniform and badge. They train for these terrible days, hoping they'll never come.

"Our prayers are with those families and those officers who had to endure that," Young said.

Louisville police report five victims were killed and eight others injured after a shooter opened fire inside Old National Bank Monday morning.

"Never really can prepare for a situation like that, it's so unfortunate," Young said.

IMPD officers are trained to respond in cases of an active shooter. And, Young said, they offer active shooter training to members of the public, too, helping them to have a plan and take action in case the worst should happen.

"It's certainly important to be able to receive that training, for the public, which helps prepare you heaven forbid you're ever in that situation whether that's at a job, a house of worship or wherever you may be," Young said.

With three officers among the injured responding to the Louisville shooting, it highlights the dangers facing the men and women who serve our communities every day.

For IMPD, the timing of this mass shooting hits close to home.

"We had a roll call for our fallen officer, Breann Leath, that was today. Her passing was on April 9 of 2020, so it always makes you think," Young said. "And we have an officer in Louisville going through those circumstances of what he’s going through, so we’ll continue to pray for that agency."

Tuesday, IMPD's Southwest District is partnering with Wayne Township to hold another training to teach the public how to protect themselves if they encounter an active shooter situation.

But for now they, like so many others around the country, are keeping the officers and all of the victims of the Louisville shooting in their hearts and minds.

"I want to make sure we express our deepest concerns in regard to the situation in Louisville," Young said.

Tuesday's active shooter training will be held at 1 p.m. at the Wayne Township Trustee Center. Those interested in attending must register ahead of time. Seating is limited. To register, contact paula.barnes@indy.gov or call 317-327-6465.

Our second Active Shooter Presentation of 2023 will be on Tuesday, April 11 at 1PM. The event will be hosted at the... Posted by IMPD Southwest District on Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday evening, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett addressed the Louisville shooting, saying as a city and as a country, we need to come to the conclusion that enough is enough.