1 killed in shooting at southeast Indianapolis apartment complex

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but died from their wounds.
Credit: WTHR
Metro police investigate a shooting on Palawan Drive on the southeast side of Indianapolis on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a shooting on the far southeast side of Indianapolis.

Metro police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Palawan Drive, near South Franklin and Brookville roads. 

Officers dispatched on a report of a person shot found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Tom at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are confirmed.

