Court docs: $75 led to deadly shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man suspected in a deadly shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis was arrested in Louisville.

Michael Owens, 19, is facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He's accused of shooting and killing Keonte Leonard, 20, on Sept. 11 near the intersections of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

According to court documents, Leonard was driving in the area when he spotted Owens and pulled up to ask him for the money he was owed. Witnesses said Owens then said, "I go your money right here" and opened fire on Leonard.

Leonard was hit multiple times and died.

Police found witnesses that identified Owens as the possible shooter. Police said the investigation then led to Owens being identified as the suspect.

On Sept. 19, Owens was charged in the murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.