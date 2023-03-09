Indianapolis man convicted in 2019 murder of woman on city's north side

Multiple witnesses told police they saw Yolanda Moffitt-Santiago arguing with her ex-boyfriend, William Jenkins, before she was shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting of a woman on the city's north side.

On July 2, 2019, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at a home near Central Avenue and East 37th Street.

Police arrived and found a woman, later identified as Yolanda Moffitt-Santiago, who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw Moffitt-Santiago arguing with her ex-boyfriend, William Jenkins, before she was shot. Witnesses also said Jenkins assaulted Moffitt-Santiago several months before she was shot after she told him she was leaving him.

According to the prosecutor's office, surveillance footage at the home captured audio of a single gunshot being fired, but there was no visual of it happening.

Investigators then used cellphone records to determine Jenkins' whereabouts during the time of the shooting, which showed he was in the area before and after the shooting happened.

The jury convicted Jenkins after a two-day trial.