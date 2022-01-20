Indianapolis man wanted for murder arrested in Tippecanoe County

Dariel Dodd was stopped after a crash on I-65 and was later arrested for the shooting death of a Gary man.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man wanted for murder in northern Indiana was arrested during a traffic stop last week in Tippecanoe County.

A state trooper stopped 42-year-old Dariel Dodd on Interstate 65 on Jan. 15 after a call to 911 identified his vehicle as having left the scene of a crash on the interstate just north of Lebanon. The trooper pulled Dodd over about 20 miles north of the crash and reportedly noted signs that Dodd may have been intoxicated.

The trooper also became suspicious of possible criminal activity during the stop. Dodd was taken into custody after the trooper saw him try to throw a handgun into a nearby ditch.

Dodd was taken in for a blood draw after refusing to take a test for a controlled substance at the scene of the traffic stop. The results of the blood draw are still pending.

Four days later, on Jan. 19, an arrest warrant for murder was filed against Dodd in Lake County. He is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail, awaiting extradition on the Lake County charges.

In all, Dodd is facing a total of 10 charges in the two counties. In Tippecanoe County, he has been preliminarily charged with felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice, both felonies, as well as possession of a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.

In Lake County, Dodd is charged with murder, attempt to commit murder, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with a substantial risk of death, all felonies.