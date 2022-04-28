x
Indianapolis man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 5-year-old in car

Police said Tony Floyd's 5-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of his arrest, unrestrained in the back seat.
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is in the Gibson County Jail after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled him over for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Tony Floyd, 36, was driving on Interstate 69 near the 36 mile-marker in Gibson County when a trooper stopped him for going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper found Floyd's 5-year-old daughter unrestrained in the back seat. While talking to Floyd, he also smelled marijuana and alcohol. Police said Floyd appeared to be impaired and failed field sobriety tests.

Floyd was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he's being held on bond. His daughter was released to her mother.

