Indianapolis man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 5-year-old in car

Police said Tony Floyd's 5-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of his arrest, unrestrained in the back seat.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is in the Gibson County Jail after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled him over for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Tony Floyd, 36, was driving on Interstate 69 near the 36 mile-marker in Gibson County when a trooper stopped him for going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper found Floyd's 5-year-old daughter unrestrained in the back seat. While talking to Floyd, he also smelled marijuana and alcohol. Police said Floyd appeared to be impaired and failed field sobriety tests.