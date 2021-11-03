Indy man caught in Georgia with over 1,400 grams of meth

Authorities said Ryan Tracey Yates was traveling toward Indianapolis when he was caught with a little more than three pounds of meth.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — An Indianapolis man will spend a little more than six years behind bars after Georgia deputies caught him transporting 1,436 grams, or 3 pounds, of meth from Florida back to Indianapolis.

Ryan Tracey Yates, 46, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, a deputy in Butts County, Georgia, pulled over Yates' car for erratic driving. The deputy reported smelling a "strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside the car" and the deputy's K-9 gave an alert that there was something in the vehicle.

Deputies found a UPS bag containing three large bundles of meth totaling 1,436.81 grams.

Authorities said Yates admitted he was transporting meth from Florida to Indianapolis.

“Those caught moving large quantities of methamphetamine through Georgia are committing a federal crime that will be prosecuted in the Middle District,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The good work by the Butts County deputies and K-9 unit prevented a large quantity of methamphetamine from entering the Indianapolis community, likely saving lives.”