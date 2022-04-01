Indianapolis man sentenced in domestic violence attack

Darrell Durham had allegedly accused the woman of being unfaithful and attacked her when she came home.

INDIANAPOLIS — Darrell Durham, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to nine years in prison for a May 2021 domestic violence incident on the city's east side. Durham was found guilty in March of multiple felony charges including domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Durham was seen fighting with his then-girlfriend early in the morning on May 21. The couple had been living together and shared an infant daughter.

Witnesses said the woman was heard screaming for help as a man dragged her out of a red Ford Escape and began punching her in the face several times. She ran to a nearby business for help, where staff had already called 911.

When the woman went back to the car to get her daughter from a car seat, Durham hit the woman in the head with a gun while the baby was still in her arms.

"A witness saw the man pointing the gun at her as she knocked on a neighbor's door until law enforcement arrived," according to the prosecutor's account.

Durham had allegedly accused the woman of being unfaithful when she came home from spending the night at her mother’s house.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the testimonies of the witnesses were "integral" to getting a conviction in the case.

Durham was convicted of five felonies:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Domestic battery with a deadly weapon

Battery with a deadly weapon

Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child

Pointing a firearm