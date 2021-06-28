Indianapolis man sentenced to 82 years for 2020 Owen County murder

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Edwin Bland Jr. was sentenced to 64 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Leroy Sherfield. Bland, 52, got an additional 18 years for being a habitual offender.
Bland murdered Leroy F. Sherfield, 41, Oct. 17 at a mobile home on Sherfield Road. Sherfield had been stabbed multiple times in the neck. According to police, Bland had been staying with Sherfield.
Bland, who is from Indianapolis, is also now facing a charge of battery against a public safety official. A hearing on that is set for August.