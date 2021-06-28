Indianapolis man sentenced to 82 years for 2020 Owen County murder

Edwin Bland Jr. murdered Leroy F. Sherfield, 41, on Oct. 17 at a mobile home on Sherfield Road.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Edwin Bland Jr. was sentenced to 64 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Leroy Sherfield. Bland, 52, got an additional 18 years for being a habitual offender.

Bland murdered Leroy F. Sherfield, 41, Oct. 17 at a mobile home on Sherfield Road. Sherfield had been stabbed multiple times in the neck. According to police, Bland had been staying with Sherfield.