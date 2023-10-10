Indianapolis man sentenced to 6 months in prison after admitting to falsely identifying suspect in robbery of mailman

Carl Davis, 25, admitted to creating a fake Facebook account for a man he didn't like in order to set him up, the Department of Justice said.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six months in federal prison after admitting to falsely identifying a suspect in the robbery of a mailman on Indianapolis' near southwest side.

Carl Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to making a false statement or representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the government of the United States.

According to court documents, a USPS mailman was robbed on April 1, 2022, in the 1200 block of South Reisner Street, near West Morris and South Harding streets.

The USPS announced a $50,000 reward in the case for anyone who provided information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Six days after the robbery, Davis called the tip line claiming to have witnessed the robbery. In an interview, Davis told USPIS agents he witnessed a man hold a knife or gun to the letter carrier, take something from him and knock him down, according to the Department of Justice.

Davis also shared with agents images from Facebook Messenger he claimed showed a conversation he had with the man in which he admitted to the robbery.

But postal inspectors determined the Facebook account of the man Davis claimed admitted to the robbery was created by Davis in order to set up the man. According to the DOJ, Davis said he didn't like the man and lied in the hopes of collecting the award and the man ending up in jail.

That man did not commit the robbery, the DOJ said.

“Greed and a petty personal beef do not entitle someone to lie and fabricate evidence in a federal investigation. The defendant’s attempt to frame an innocent person for a violent crime and collect the reward money was despicable,” Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement.