Indianapolis man sentenced to 30 years for northeast side crash that killed 2 people

Dataniel Gilbert left the scene of the crash but was arrested a block away. His BAC was more than double the legal limit on the night of the crash.
Dataniel Gilbert

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years for a crash that killed two people on the city's northeast side in 2019.

Police were called to the 3800 block of North Keystone Avenue, near 38th Street, around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 31, 2019 to investigate a crash.

Witnesses told police an eastbound pickup truck ignored a red light and struck a car that was going north on Keystone.

Both occupants of the car, identified as 23-year-olds Delaney Frye and Nicolas Hatfield, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck, later identified as Dataniel Gilbert, initially left the scene but was arrested about a block away.

Gilbert’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.179% on the night of the crash — more than double the legal limit.

Gilbert pleaded guilty on June 4 to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death — a Level 3 felony. 

