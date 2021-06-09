Indianapolis man sentenced to 30 years for molesting 9-year-old girl

Edwin Cardona will spend 30 years behind bars for molesting a girl in November of 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend 30 years behind bars for molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2018.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Edwin Cardona's sentence on Wednesday.

Last month, a jury decided to convict Cardona of felony child molesting. Mears said Cardona molested the girl in November of 2018.

On the day of the incident, Cardona was supposed to take the 9-year-old child to a nearby gas station to get snacks. Instead, Cardona took the child to his residence where he molested the girl before escorting her back to her home.

Cardona was taken into custody two days later.