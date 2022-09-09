Indianapolis man sentenced to 25 years for sexually exploiting 3 children

In February 2021, a child reported that Gatica was seen laying on a bathroom floor to film the child who was showering.

INDIANAPOLIS — Epigmenio Vazquez Gatica, 35, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of three children.

During their investigation, police were able to check Gatica's phone and found videos of three children as they used the bathroom or showered. Two of the victims were under the age of 7 at the time.

“Predators who are sexually interested in our children abuse our trust and our technology to satisfy their depraved desires,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“This sentence should send a warning that there are serious consequences that await those who are engaged in any way with child sexual abuse material,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.