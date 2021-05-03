Indianapolis man sentenced to 19 years for selling meth

Leon Perry Jr., 37, reportedly sold more than 600 grams of methamphetamine to officers investigating him in 2019.

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Leon Perry Jr., 37, was selling meth throughout Indianapolis in 2019 and sold more than 600 grams to officers investigating him.

Perry Jr.'s mandatory minimum sentence for distributing meth was enhanced since he was previously convicted in 2010 of a serious violent felony. He also has four other prior felony convictions.

"Prosecuting those who have a history of violence, like Perry Jr., who choose to sell the illegal drugs that are devastating our communities and igniting violence, will continue to be a priority of this office," said Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress in a press release. "It is just another tool that can be used to help curb the violence that has been escalating in this city and throughout the country."

Perry Jr. must also pay a $1,000 fine and serve 10 years of supervised release following his sentence.