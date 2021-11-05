Indianapolis man sentenced to 100 years for child molestation

Rafael Pouriet-Gannett was accused of molesting two girls over a period of many years.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Rafael Pouriet-Gannett, 38, initially faced 14 felony charges for molesting two girls. The charges, which included child molestation, child exploitation, incest and possessing child pornography, were originally filed in May 2020.

According to court documents, one of the victims was under the age of 16 at the time of the crime, the other was less than 14 years old. Prosecutors said Pouriet-Gannett was accused of molesting the girls for "a period of many years."

"This resolution would not have been possible without the courage of the victims and their family," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a release. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who commit predatory, heinous acts."

As part of the plea agreement, Pouriet-Gannett was sentenced to 100 years in prison on three charges of child molestation and one count of vicarious sexual conduct. The molestation charges carry a prison term of 35 years, with five years to be served on probation. Pouriet-Gannett was sentenced to 12 years for the other charge, to be served concurrently with the rest of his sentence.

According to the Department of Correction, Pouriet-Gannett's earliest possible release from prison is in May 2095.