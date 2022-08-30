Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in charges related to drive-by mosque shooting

IMPD said several members of the mosque were forced to take cover when bullets hit the building, damaging the walls, a bookshelf and a car parked in front.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at a mosque on the northwest side of Indianapolis in May.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jonathan Warren sent multiple threats and tried to kill someone at least twice in 2020.

On May 24, 2020, Warren allegedly fired a shot into the victim's house. Later that evening, Warren drove by the Masjid E Noor mosque, located at 5355 Lafayette Road on the city's northwest side, and fired shots into the building.

IMPD said several members of the mosque were forced to take cover when bullets hit the building, damaging the walls, a bookshelf and a car parked in front. The eight men inside the mosque had just finished praying, wrapping the month-long Islam celebration of Ramadan.

On June 9, 2020, Warren allegedly fired multiple shots across the parking lot of the Pangea Apartments, located at West 34th Street on the city's west side. Nobody was injured in the shooting, but the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana said multiple people fled out of fear.

Investigators used shell casing collected at the scene to identify Warren as the suspect.

The judge also ordered Warren be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years after being released from prison.