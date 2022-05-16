Indianapolis man sentenced in girlfriend's 2019 murder

Kelly Rohr died on June 10, 2019 — one day after police found her unresponsive in the home she shared with her boyfriend, William Boles.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judged sentenced an Indianapolis man to 60 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend in 2019.

William Boles received his sentence Monday after a jury found him guilty last month in the murder of Kelly Rohr, his girlfriend whom he lived with at the time.

On June 9, 2019, someone called officers and asked them to do a wellness check at the couple's home on East Minnesota Street. The caller told police no one had heard from Rohr recently and that a neighbor heard yelling coming from the home.

An officer knocked on the door and saw Boles inside, then went in the home and detained him.

The officer found Rohr lying face-down on the bathroom floor. Boles later told officers that Rohr had been on the bathroom floor since early that morning.

Despite attempts by medics, Rohr remained unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said Rohr had serious injuries. She had hematomas on her forehead and bruises, scratches, and abrasions all over her body. She also had a stroke during the incident.

"The tragic death of Kelly Rohr is a reminder of the link between domestic violence and homicides," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "As a community, we must remain dedicated to providing resources and support to break the cycle of domestic violence."