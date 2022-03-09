Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of friend

Ronald Collins accepted a plea agreement in February with a 45-year sentence.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ronald Collins was sentenced to 45 years for the 2020 murder of James Hayden at a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Collins pleaded guilty to murder as part of a plea agreement in February.

Hayden was found dead during a welfare check in July 2020. Police said he had been bound with duct tape and electrical wiring and had severe injuries to his neck.

Inside the home, police found signs of an altercation, including several broken items, blood splatter on the walls, and a bloody serrated knife in the kitchen sink.

Witnesses told detectives that Collins had been driving around Hayden's truck and had items belonging to Hayden.