Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly shooting on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 63 years in prison for murder in the death of another man on the city's west side.

On Dec. 12, 2020, police responded to reports of shots fired and a person shot in the 6300 block of Maidstone Road, near West 46th Street and North High School Road.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Batts Jr., dead in a car.

Security footage provided by the property manager helped detectives identify Kevin Penelton, of Indianapolis, as the suspect.

According to the footage, Batts and Penelton arrived to the scene, and Penelton then walked up to Batts' car, holding a gun. The two then got into a brief altercation, and Batts was shot in the head, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.