Indianapolis man sentenced 45 years for killing neighbor

Witnesses told police that Perise Fowler and Byron Miller had been arguing about how Fowler had hit Miller's girlfriend and another woman earlier in the day.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 45 years in the deadly Oct. 23, 2018 shooting of his neighbor.

When police were called to the 500 block of North Rural Street on the city's near east side that day, they found 39-year-old Byron Miller shot in the chest. Witnesses told police that Perise Fowler and Miller had been arguing about how Fowler had hit Miller's girlfriend and another woman earlier in the day. One of the women was pregnant. Witnesses said that during the argument, Fowler pulled a gun and shot Miller.

Fowler then ran and police were able to find the murder weapon in a doghouse at the home where he was staying. Fowler was later arrested in Alabama and brought back to Indiana to face charges.

"Far too often, guns are unnecessarily introduced into arguments and have tragic and far-reaching consequences,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a news release. "This sentence demonstrates a commitment to justice and accountability, though no resolution can truly remedy the pain of losing a loved one and the impact on the community."

Fowler was convicted of murder and two counts of battery on a pregnant woman for hitting the women earlier on the day of the shooting.