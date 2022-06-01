Indianapolis man sentenced 20 years for gun, drug trafficking charges

IMPD stopped Marvin Love in January 2020 when they discovered he had distribution quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 38-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges as a previously convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana, Marvin Love pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a firearm during and in relation to his trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents, IMPD stopped Love on Jan. 7, 2020, when they discovered he had distribution quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine. Police also found a handgun on the floorboard of his vehicle.

Love is not allowed to have any guns due to prior felony convictions, including two armed robberies in Marion County.

During one of those robberies, Love shot a victim twice when stealing $10.

Love also has a prior federal felony conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. He was released from prison for that crime in October 2019 — less than three months before he was arrested in January 2020 for the latest charges.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ordered Love to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after his release.